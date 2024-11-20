Nvidia’s demand trajectory remains intact, says Loop Capital

Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating and $175 price target on Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of its results this evening. There has been increased “noise” throughout the Gen AI ecosystem of late, but the firm’s analysis suggests that Nvidia’s anticipated demand trajectory remains intact, the analyst tells investors in a research note. GB200 NVL72 at material volume is really a July-September 2025 event, but it may not matter much as the amount of increased Hopper production may outweigh the amount of Blackwell forgone by the push out, Loop added.

