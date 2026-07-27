NVIDIA vs. Snowflake: Which AI-Driven Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

NVIDIA dominates the artificial intelligence market with a net margin exceeding 50% and triple-digit net income growth.

Snowflake provides a critical data platform for cloud-based AI applications while maintaining negative net margins as it scales.

Which technology giant offers the best balance of growth and valuation for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The artificial intelligence boom has minted massive winners, but choosing between hardware power and software scale is difficult. Many investors are now weighing the potential of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) against Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW).

Nvidia designs the advanced chips that power massive data centers, while Snowflake provides the cloud-based platform where businesses store and analyze the data those chips process. Both companies are central to the modern tech stack, yet they offer very different financial profiles and risk levels for individual portfolios.

The case for Nvidia

Nvidia produces accelerated computing systems and software that serve as the foundation for modern artificial intelligence. Key partnerships include an IP license arrangement with Groq, and the company recently acquired Kumo AI to expand its predictive models. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two direct customers represented 22% and 14% of revenue in the most recent year.

In FY 2026, revenue reached more than $215.9 billion, representing a significant growth rate of approximately 65% compared to fiscal 2025. The company reported a net income of roughly $120.1 billion, maintaining a strong net margin (the percentage of revenue left after all expenses) of about 56%. This rapid growth reflects high demand for infrastructure among semiconductor stocks as companies race to build AI capabilities.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, with lower numbers typically indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $96.7 billion, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides an AI Data Cloud platform that allows organizations to manage and analyze data across different public cloud environments. Its platform serves organizations globally, including those in the financial services, advertising, and media sectors. The ecosystem is further supported by a marketplace where third-party developers and data providers can share and monetize various applications.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, showing growth of roughly 30% over the prior year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, Snowflake reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 billion. While this loss is significant, it is not dramatically higher than its net loss for FY 2025, showing that revenue is starting to outpace expenses. The company continues to prioritize customer acquisition and platform development over immediate bottom-line profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 1.4x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $1.1 billion, providing a buffer for ongoing operations. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Nvidia faces geopolitical risks, including U.S. export controls on sales to China that can trigger inventory write-downs. Intense competition comes from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), while supply chain vulnerabilities persist due to a heavy reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM). Additionally, the company deals with ongoing securities litigation and regulatory inquiries regarding its AI partnerships.

Snowflake competes against well-resourced cloud providers like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that may favor their own internal solutions. The company remains vulnerable to security breaches on the customer side, while infrastructure dependence on those same competitors creates operational risk. Snowflake also faces ongoing securities fraud class action lawsuits regarding historical performance disclosures.

Valuation comparison

Nvidia currently trades at a significantly more attractive Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, even though Snowflake maintains a slightly lower P/S ratio which measures market value against revenue.

Metric NVIDIA Snowflake Forward P/E 23.6x 135.1x P/S ratio 20.0x 18.2x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The choice is between an AI hardware giant or a fast-growing AI services outfit.

Snowflake is arguably a ‘picks and shovels’ stock for the AI investment rush, due to its partnerships with many major AI providers, including Anthropic and OpenAI, and large multinational corporations, like Nestlé, which want a simple and powerful platform to manage all their data and AI efforts. Its current fiscal year, 2027, should bring sales of about 30% higher, to $6.1 billion, with a narrower net loss of about $990 million. That shows operating margins are trending the right way, with sales rising while losses are narrowing.

One positive aspect of Snowflake’s business is that it is platform-agnostic technology, meaning whoever wins the generative AI wars brings Snowflake along as a provider. It just signed a $6 billion services agreement with Amazon’s AWS, even while continuing to provide services to Microsoft’s competing service, for example.

Nvidia, meanwhile, has turned its long-held business of creating high-powered chips for video game systems into perhaps the most coveted supply of chips for AI data center applications. Founded and CEO Jen-Hsung Huang recently used a five-layer cake metaphor to describe AI, encompassing energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications. He sees Nvidia as coordinating all those layers, keeping the company as a central player in the AI boom.

In the first quarter of its fiscal 2027, Nvidia sales grew an astounding 85% to $81.6 billion, with net income of $53.8 billion, a whopping 186% jump over the year-ago period.

Snowflake is a growing business whose AI-centric services seem to have removed past doubts about the company’s ability to differentiate itself in the cloud market. Yet investors can’t ignore the remarkable growth of Nvidia as AI seemingly inserts itself in every aspect of the business world. With a much lower forward P/E and comparable P/S ratio to Snowflake, Nvidia is the stock to buy in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, Snowflake, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.