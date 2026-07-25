Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which One Actually Won the AI Chip Race in the First Half of 2026?

Key Points

Nvidia kept its AI chip crown, while AMD and Intel delivered strong stock gains for investors.

AMD proved it's the leading challenger, but Nvidia's market dominance remains overwhelmingly intact.

Intel's rally came from foundry optimism, not meaningful progress in AI accelerators.

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Three companies dominate the conversation about artificial intelligence (AI) chips: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). But dominating the conversation and winning the race are two different things. So which one actually came out ahead in the first half of 2026? The answer depends on how you keep score.

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Nvidia won the business

By the measure that matters most, market dominance, it was not close. Nvidia still controls somewhere between 80% and 90% of the AI data center graphics processing unit (GPU) market. Its data center segment alone generated roughly $194 billion over its most recent fiscal year, more than 11 times AMD's entire data center business, and its new Vera Rubin platform has ramped into full production with demand visibility stretching into the trillions of dollars. When it comes to actually selling the chips that train and run AI, Nvidia is not just winning, it is lapping the field.

The one place Nvidia did not win was the stock chart. Shares rose only modestly in the first half because expectations were already so high that even spectacular results struggled to push the stock higher.

AMD won the momentum

If Nvidia won the business, AMD won the hearts of investors. Its stock was a strong performer to competitors by a wide margin, climbing triple digits as Wall Street warmed to its AI story. The results backed it up: record data center revenue, up 57% from a year earlier, and a next-generation MI400 chip lineup with its Helios server racks arriving later this year. Most striking, AMD landed enormous multiyear commitments from OpenAI and Meta Platforms -- deals that give it real revenue visibility.

AMD still holds only a mid-single-digit slice of the AI GPU market, so it is nowhere near dethroning Nvidia. But it is the clear and fast-rising No. 2, and for shareholders, it delivered the best returns of the group.

Intel did not really show up -- but its stock did

Then there is Intel, which spent the first half fighting a different battle entirely. Its Gaudi AI accelerators never gained traction, with the company itself conceding they would not generate meaningful revenue, and its release schedule has been anything but steady.

On the AI accelerator front, Intel is essentially absent from the war, and its next-generation data center AI chip is not expected until well into 2027. Yet, remarkably, Intel has been the best-performing stock of the three this year, soaring around 340%. Here is the twist: That surge has almost nothing to do with AI chips.

It reflects investor excitement over its foundry turnaround and a wave of outside backing as Intel tries to become a contract manufacturer for others. Intel is being richly rewarded for a fight taking place well outside the AI silicon race.

So which company actually won? Or which one lost?

Here is how I score it. Nvidia won the race -- at least the race that counts because it still owns the AI chip market and prints staggering profits doing it. AMD won one of the battles for investor returns and momentum, cementing itself as the ascendant challenger with a credible product roadmap and marquee customers. Intel lost the AI chip race outright even as it plays a longer game elsewhere.

If "winning" means dominance and cash, the crown stays firmly on Nvidia. If it means which company rewarded shareholders and gained the most ground, AMD took the first half. Either way, the AI chip race has become a two-horse contest, with Intel watching from the sidelines.

For most investors, this reduces to a simple framework. Nvidia remains the king and the lower-risk way to own AI silicon, with dominance that is proving remarkably durable. AMD is the higher-upside challenger that just delivered the best returns of the trio and has genuine momentum, though it trades on big expectations of its own.

Intel requires a completely different thesis built on a foundry turnaround, not AI chips. My honest read is that the smart money in the first half rode AMD's momentum and Nvidia's dominance, and I would keep watching those two rather than waiting on Intel to catch up.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.