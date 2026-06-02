NVIDIA Unveils RTX Spark: A Closer Look

NVIDIA’s NVDA results in the 2026 Q1 period were again robust, reflecting another period of rock-solid growth, a trend that we’ve been accustomed to for several years now.

And recently, the AI-favorite, along with Microsoft MSFT, has found itself in the headlines again following the unveiling of a new ‘superchip’, RTX Spark, which is designed to completely reinvent Windows PCs for the AI era.

Instead of selling separate parts, NVIDIA fused a high-performance 20-core CPU directly together with its cutting-edge Blackwell graphics engine and up to 128GB of shared memory into a single chip.

Coming to premium laptops from major brands like Dell, HP, and ASUS later this year, it delivers desktop-grade supercomputing power that can run heavy AI workflows and AAA games entirely on battery power.

NVIDIA’s Recent Earnings

NVIDIA again posted robust growth in its latest release, with adjusted EPS of $1.87 more than doubling year-over-year alongside record sales of $81.6 billion that grew 85% from the year-ago period.

As expected, Data Center results throughout the period showed that everybody still wants their hands on the magical GPUs. Data Center sales of $75.2 billion again reflected a record, up 92% year-over-year.

Near-term EPS revisions continue to show bullishness thanks to the favorable environment, a trend that the company has enjoyed for quite a while now. While shares have slowed a bit relative to what we’ve seen over recent years, the reality remains that the company’s outlook remains robust.



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Bottom Line

NVIDIA NVDA and Microsoft MSFT are back in the headlines following the unveiling of a recent ‘superchip’, namely RTX Spark, which is designed to completely reinvent Windows PCs for the AI era. While Microsoft shares have lagged relative to NVIDIA over recent years, near-term momentum has started to appear again for the tech giant.

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