Nvidia Stock Is Now Cheaper Than Coca-Cola. Here's the Math.

Key Points

Nvidia trades at about 22 times forward earnings, while Coca-Cola trades at about 26 times.

Nvidia's revenue rose 85% year over year in its most recent quarter.

Coca-Cola just closed at a record high, while Nvidia sits about 18% below its 52-week high.

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Here is a sentence that shouldn't be possible. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the most valuable company in the world, is now cheaper than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) -- at least by the measure investors lean on most when they're paying for future profits. As of this writing, Nvidia trades at about 22 times forward earnings. Coca-Cola trades at about 26 times.

The two stocks arrived at this inversion from opposite directions. Coca-Cola closed Thursday at $84.14, a record high, after rising about 20% in 2026. Nvidia sits roughly 18% below its 52-week high after months of investor second-guessing about how long the artificial intelligence (AI) spending boom can run. The divergence sharpened this week: on Thursday alone, Coca-Cola jumped 3.5% to its record while Nvidia slipped.

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So which price is wrong?

How the math flipped

The forward price-to-earnings ratio measures a stock's price as a multiple of the consensus forecast for its earnings per share over the next 12 months. It's a useful yardstick for comparing two very different businesses, because it puts the two businesses in the context of their future earnings potential.

On that basis, the world's biggest company has become the cheaper stock. Nvidia's forward multiple has drifted into the low 20s as its earnings forecasts have outpaced its share price. Coca-Cola's forward earnings multiple has climbed into the mid-20s as its share price has outrun its steady earnings growth. On trailing results the two are closer -- Nvidia at about 30 times earnings, Coca-Cola at about 26 -- but the forward gap is the telling one, because Nvidia's profits are still compounding at extraordinary rates.

Growth certainly doesn't explain the inversion. Nvidia's revenue in its fiscal first quarter (ended April 26, 2026) rose 85% year over year to $81.6 billion, with data center revenue climbing 92% to $75.2 billion. And management guided for about $91 billion in revenue for its fiscal second quarter (the current quarter).

Coca-Cola is having a good year by its own standards. Net revenues grew 12% to $12.5 billion in the first quarter, and organic revenue grew 10% -- helped in part by six extra days on the calendar -- and comparable earnings per share rose 18%. Yet the company's full-year outlook calls for organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%.

So a company that just grew revenue 85% costs less per dollar of expected profit than one guiding for mid-single-digit organic revenue growth. That's the inversion.

What each price is saying

Markets rarely hand out discounts for no reason, and Nvidia carries a specific fear: that AI infrastructure spending is cyclical, and that today's earnings sit closer to a cycle top or at least some sort of plateau. If the big cloud companies ever pause to digest the computing capacity they've bought, or if chipmaking competition ramps up and erodes Nvidia's pricing power, its earnings growth could slow dramatically or even turn negative.

Coca-Cola's valuation premium is the opposite story. Its earnings are among the most predictable in the market, and in a year when investors have favored defensive dividend payers, predictability commands a higher price than usual. Nobody buying Coca-Cola at a record high expects 85% growth. But they expect no surprises.

Both prices, in other words, can be justified. But which investment is better?

For Coca-Cola to justify a mid-20s forward multiple, its mid-single-digit revenue growth must essentially persist indefinitely. Even more, the market must continually maintain an appetite for safety and durability. Otherwise, investors could sell off the stock even if revenue and earnings growth persist at similar rates. History suggests that paying up for safety carries its own cost. When the anxiety that drove investors into defensive names fades, so can the premium.

For Nvidia to justify a low-20s multiple, the company's revenue and earnings growth could slow dramatically over the coming years, and the stock would likely still live up to its valuation. And, in the meantime, management's guidance for roughly $91 billion in revenue this quarter suggests demand hasn't cracked yet. But the risk lies further out: whether AI spending continues to compound into 2027 and beyond.

If one of these two prices is wrong, I think it's Nvidia's. A dominant company growing this fast rarely trades at a discount to a mature consumer staple, and the discount exists mostly because investors are bracing for a slowdown that even the company's own guidance doesn't yet show.

Of course, the bear case for Nvidia (that growth unexpectedly slows) is worth respecting. Semiconductors have always been cyclical, and this boom will eventually cool. But at these prices, this risk may already be fully priced in.

With this said, I wouldn't sell Coca-Cola to buy Nvidia. The two do different jobs in a portfolio. But for new money weighing the pair today, the growth is on sale, and the safety is marked up. I'd buy the one on sale.

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Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.