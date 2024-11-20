Nvidia sees Q4 revenue $37.5B plus or minus 2%, consensus $37.03B

Nvidia’s (NVDA) outlook for Q4 includes revenue expected to be $37.5B, plus or minus 2%; GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.0% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points; GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $4.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively; GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments and publicly-held equity securities; GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

