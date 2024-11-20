News & Insights

Stocks

Nvidia sees Q4 revenue $37.5B plus or minus 2%, consensus $37.03B

November 20, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Nvidia’s (NVDA) outlook for Q4 includes revenue expected to be $37.5B, plus or minus 2%; GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.0% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points; GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $4.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively; GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments and publicly-held equity securities; GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.