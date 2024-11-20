Nvidia sees Q4 revenue $37.5B plus or minus 2%, consensus $37.03B

Nvidia’s (NVDA) outlook for Q4 includes revenue expected to be $37.5B, plus or minus 2%; GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.0% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points; GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $4.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively; GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments and publicly-held equity securities; GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVDA:
- Musk’s xAI valued at $50B in new round of funding, WSJ reports
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- NVIDIA options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings
- Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Nvidia ahead of earnings
- Last Minute Thought: Hans Mosesmann Weighs in on Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.