News & Insights

Markets
DOW

NVIDIA To Replace Intel In Dow Jones Industrial Average

November 01, 2024 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday that NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) will replace Intel Corp. (INTC), and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) will replace Dow Inc. (DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In addition, S&P noted that Vistra Corp. (VST) will replace The AES Corp. (AES) in the Dow Jones Utility Average.

S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that the changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW
INTC
NVDA
SHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.