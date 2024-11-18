Nvidia opens BioNeMo to scale digital biology for global biopharma

Nvidia (NVDA) announced that global pharmaceutical and techbio industry leaders, academic pioneers and AI researchers are adopting the open-source NVIDIA BioNeMo Framework to advance drug discovery and accelerate molecule design. Researchers require specialized biomolecular models and datasets that allow them to gather insights at scale to design therapeutics faster. The open-source BioNeMo Framework offers a collection of accelerated computing tools designed to exponentially scale AI models for biomolecular research, bringing a new level of supercomputing to biopharma. “The convergence of AI, accelerated computing and expanding datasets offers unprecedented opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry, as evidenced by recent Nobel Prize wins in chemistry,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. “To help unravel the complexities of biological systems, we’ve introduced the open-source BioNeMo Framework, which will enable researchers worldwide to accelerate the development of life-saving treatments.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.