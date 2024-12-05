NVIDIA To Open Its First R&D Center In Vietnam

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced its plan to open its first research and development center in Vietnam, indicating its strong belief in the country's promising artificial intelligence future. The company is working in collaboration with the Vietnamese government to establish the new Vietnam Research and Development Center, which will focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

NVIDIA aims to use the R&D center for software development, leveraging the country's robust talent pool of STEM engineers. The center will also engage with industry leaders, startups, government agencies, universities, and students to accelerate AI adoption.

The Vietnam R&D Center will provide valuable platforms for NVIDIA and its partners to foster AI innovation. Researchers and startups will have access to this infrastructure to develop AI applications for key industries such as healthcare, education, transportation, and finance.

