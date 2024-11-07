Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reports Key Robotic and AI Advancements

Nvidia (NVDA) stock gained today after the company reported some key advancements in the field of AI and robotics. The chipmaker is regarded as a leader in the field of AI due to its popular graphic processing units (GPUs). But as it turns out, Nvidia is also busy working on other projects that could have wide-ranging implications for both the company and the world of AI.

At the Conference for Robot Learning (CoRL) in Munich, Germany, earlier this week, Nvidia leaders revealed progress on several AI and simulation tools – software applications with the ability to model real-world processes and systems. These developments could help drive growth for NVDA stock over the coming months as the company continues to roll out products.

What’s Happening with Nvidia Stock Today?

Since Donald Trump’s recent presidential victory, many big tech stocks have been rising, Nvidia included. NVDA stock closed out trading today up 2%, continuing yesterday’s momentum. This performance has pushed it up 9% for the past five days. Although shares dipped slightly in after hours trading, this performance further supports the thesis that Trump’s victory is bullish for Big Tech companies overall.

Nvidia’s new lineup includes the NVIDIA Isaac Lab, described as a framework for robot learning to train robot policies” and new humanoid robot learning workflows for the Project GR00T research initiative. It also features new development tools for video data processing and curation.

In a statement released yesterday, Nvidia states that “Developers can use Isaac Lab to train robot policies at scale” and that it can be applied to many different types of robots, from humanoids to animalistic quadrupeds. These new projects could help revolutionize the ways in which other companies build and train robots as demand for robotic technology continues to grow.

Wall Street Remains Highly Bullish on Nvidia

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on NVDA stock based on 36 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 220% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NVDA price target of $154.28 per share implies 4% upside potential.

Nvidia doesn’t receive as much attention for its robotic technology advancements as it does for its AI chips. But that doesn’t mean investors should disregard it as an important play in the robotic sector. This key part of its business is likely to help Nvidia continue well into 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.