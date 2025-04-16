NVIDIA, one of the largest companies in AI, has elected to make their supercomputers entirely within the walls of the US. This announcement came right after Trumps tariffs on all semiconductor related items. NVIDIA currently produces much of their product in Taiwan, which has been hit hard by tariffs. At the moment NVIDIA is planning out where to build factories to support their large production.

NVIDIA To Make Supercomputers Only in US

Supercomputers are primarily used to power data centers that process and produce artificial intelligence. With the AI industry booming and the large tariffs coming in from Trump, it’s no surprise to see this change happening. NVIDIA has bought a 1 million square feet of space in Arizona and Texas for their data center. The company is working with Foxconn, one of the largest electronics producer to construct said supercomputer plant. This project along with others is part of NVIDIA’s $500 billion investment in American AI infrastructure. Upon completion, both sites will produce as much as possible.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO. Additionally, Huang said “American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

NVIDIA leaders are hopeful that this project will pay off in the long run. Since the year has started company stock has dropped a massive 18%. Investors are eager to see what the company can do over the next 4-5 as they hope for returns.

The White House seems to be rather pleased with NVIDIA’s actions. The White house released a statement calling this move the “Trump Effect In Action.” However, when NVIDIA was asked about this the company declined to make any comments. With this major move many investors and economists are interested to see if other AI companies invest in American infrastructure.

