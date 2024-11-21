Nvidia commentary suggests demand trajectory still intact, says Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah keeps a Buy rating and $175 price target on Nvidia (NVDA) after its Q3 results. The company generated “material upside” in the quarter’s revenue and earnings, and while Q4 guidance indicates that there is likely a smidge of a “Hopper pause” ahead of Blackwell coming out in Q4, it also looks consistent with the firm’s view that Nvidia has been able to pull a little more Blackwell forward into Q4 than anticipated a couple of months ago, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s guidance and commentary also suggest that the anticipated demand trajectory “remains intact”, Loop added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.