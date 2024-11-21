News & Insights

Nvidia commentary suggests demand trajectory still intact, says Loop Capital

November 21, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah keeps a Buy rating and $175 price target on Nvidia (NVDA) after its Q3 results. The company generated “material upside” in the quarter’s revenue and earnings, and while Q4 guidance indicates that there is likely a smidge of a “Hopper pause” ahead of Blackwell coming out in Q4, it also looks consistent with the firm’s view that Nvidia has been able to pull a little more Blackwell forward into Q4 than anticipated a couple of months ago, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s guidance and commentary also suggest that the anticipated demand trajectory “remains intact”, Loop added.

