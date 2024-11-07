Nvidia Appoints Ellen Ochoa to Board of Directors

Nvidia ( (NVDA) ) has shared an announcement.

NVIDIA Corporation has appointed Ellen Ochoa to its Board of Directors, increasing the board count to thirteen. Ochoa will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, receiving initial and pro-rated equity grants as part of her compensation, along with a cash retainer. This move reflects NVIDIA’s commitment to strengthening its governance and leadership framework.

