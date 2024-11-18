Nvidia announces new NIM microservices for climate change modeling simulation

Nvidia (NVDA) announced two new NVIDIA NIM microservices that can accelerate climate change modeling simulation results by 500x in NVIDIA Earth-2. Earth-2 is a digital twin platform for simulating and visualizing weather and climate conditions. The new NIM microservices offer climate technology application providers advanced generative AI-driven capabilities to assist in forecasting extreme weather events. NVIDIA NIM microservices help accelerate the deployment of foundation models while keeping data secure. NVIDIA is releasing the CorrDiff NIM and FourCastNet NIM microservices to help weather technology companies more quickly develop higher-resolution and more accurate predictions. The NIM microservices also deliver leading energy efficiency compared with traditional systems.
