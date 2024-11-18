Nvidia announces ALCHMI NIM microservice for sustainable materials research

Nvidia (NVDA) announced the ALCHEMI NIM microservice that accelerates sustainable materials research by optimizing AI inference for chemical simulations that could lead to more efficient and sustainable materials to support the renewable energy transition. NVIDIA also plans to release NIM microservices that can be used to simulate the manufacturability of novel materials – to determine how they might be brought from test tubes into the real world in the form of batteries, solar panels, fertilizers, pesticides and other essential products that can contribute to a healthier, greener planet.

