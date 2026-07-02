nVent Stock Outlook Gets a Boost From Data Center Demand Wave

nVent Electric plc NVT is increasingly tied to two durable investment themes: AI-driven data center buildouts and grid modernization.

The key question for investors is whether that demand can support the company’s raised 2026 outlook, expanding backlog and product-led share gains across both white space and gray space applications.

Inside NVT’s Electrical Infrastructure Portfolio

nVent designs and manufactures electrical connection and protection solutions used in infrastructure, industrial, commercial and residential, and energy applications. Its portfolio spans enclosures, cooling, switchgear, bus systems, power connections, cable management and equipment protection.

The company reports two segments: Systems Protection and Electrical Connections. Systems Protection accounted for about 67% of 2025 sales, while Electrical Connections contributed about 33% of total sales, showing that the business remains concentrated in systems protection.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

nVent Electric Rides on Data Center Spending

Data center spending is lifting demand across engineered buildings, enclosures, liquid cooling, power distribution units and cable management. Management cited broad-based growth across both gray space and white space, a useful sign because NVT is not relying on a single product line.

Infrastructure sales grew nearly 80% organically in the first quarter, led by data centers and power utilities. Vertiv Holdings Co VRT is another relevant name in this theme, with a business focused on critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Eaton Corporation plc ETN also fits the broader data center power discussion, with solutions and services designed to manage and monitor data center power systems.

NVT’s Backlog Adds Revenue Visibility

Backlog is central to the current NVT story. Organic orders rose about 40% in the first quarter, and backlog reached $2.6 billion, up low double digits sequentially.

That backlog gives investors a clearer view of demand conversion through the year. It also supports management’s decision to raise 2026 reported sales growth guidance to 26-28% and organic sales growth guidance to 21-23%.

nVent Expands Capacity for Growth

nVent is also investing to meet faster demand. The company launched 11 new products in the first quarter, and new products contributed more than 20 points to sales growth.

Capacity is another part of the growth case. The new Blaine, MN, facility started production in the first quarter and is expected to ramp through 2026. Portfolio expansion through ECM Industries, Trachte and the acquired Avail infrastructure businesses has also deepened NVT’s reach in power utilities and data centers.

What NVT’s Rank and Scores Signal Now

The bottom line is that nVent’s outlook has improved because demand is showing up in sales, orders, backlog and capacity plans. The growth story looks multi-year in nature, but execution remains important as the company absorbs rapid growth, higher capex needs, tariff costs and copper-related pressure.

NVT currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its Style Scores are more mixed, with a VGM Score of D, Value Score of D, Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That combination suggests the stock’s near-term appeal is driven more by earnings revisions and price action than by traditional value characteristics. For investors, NVT remains a data center and grid modernization stock with strong momentum, but not a classic value setup.

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nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.