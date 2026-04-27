NVDQ Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of NVDQ, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 68.1. A bullish investor could look at NVDQ's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), NVDQ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.12 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.13. NVDQ shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Seth Klarman Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PURR
Waste Management Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.