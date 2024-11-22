NVC International to Hold EGM for Investment Approval

NVC International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2222) has released an update.

NVC International Holdings Ltd. has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on December 19, 2024, in Hong Kong to seek shareholder approval for an agreement with Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. This agreement, which involves a proposed investment, empowers the company’s board to execute necessary transactions and modifications in the best interest of the shareholders. The outcome of the meeting could influence NVC International’s future investment strategies and portfolio management.

