NV5 Global reports preliminary Q3 adjusted EPS 44c, consensus 41c

Reports preliminary Q3 revenue $250.89M, consensus $252.11M. “NV5 delivered record results in the third quarter in gross revenues and Adjusted EBITDA1, as well as improved profit margins. These results were driven by strong organic growth throughout our operations, and we have now achieved our targeted annual revenue run rate of over $1 billion. NV5 enters the fourth quarter with tailwinds from both a record backlog and substantial industry investments for our services. We anticipate strong growth for the remainder of 2024 and entering the new year,” said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

