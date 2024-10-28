News & Insights

Stocks

NuZee to change name to CIMG, ticker symbol to ‘IMG,’ effective October 31

October 28, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NuZee (NUZE) announced that the company has filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada a Certificate of Amendment to our Articles of Incorporation to change its corporate name from Nuzee to CIMG, effective October 31. In addition, the company will change its trading symbol from “NUZE” to “IMG,” effective October 31.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NUZE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUZE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.