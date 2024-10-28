NuZee to change name to CIMG, ticker symbol to ‘IMG,’ effective October 31

NuZee (NUZE) announced that the company has filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada a Certificate of Amendment to our Articles of Incorporation to change its corporate name from Nuzee to CIMG, effective October 31. In addition, the company will change its trading symbol from “NUZE” to “IMG,” effective October 31.

