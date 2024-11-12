News & Insights

Nuvve Holds Ground Despite Revenue Drop in 2024

November 12, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Nuvve Holding ( (NVVE) ) has shared an update.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, reported a 16.3% increase in managed megawatts, despite a 29.3% drop in third-quarter revenue for 2024. The company reduced operating expenses significantly and improved product margins, reflecting strategic cost management and a shift towards engineering services. With advancements like a new V2G-capable school bus in New Mexico and partnerships to expand EV infrastructure, Nuvve continues to innovate in the clean energy sector while expecting revenue growth in the coming quarters.

