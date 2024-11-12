Nuvve Holds Ground Despite Revenue Drop in 2024

Nuvve Holding ( (NVVE) ) has shared an update.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, reported a 16.3% increase in managed megawatts, despite a 29.3% drop in third-quarter revenue for 2024. The company reduced operating expenses significantly and improved product margins, reflecting strategic cost management and a shift towards engineering services. With advancements like a new V2G-capable school bus in New Mexico and partnerships to expand EV infrastructure, Nuvve continues to innovate in the clean energy sector while expecting revenue growth in the coming quarters.

For detailed information about NVVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.