NuVista Energy Prepares for Investor Day Event

May 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) has released an update.

NuVista Energy Ltd. is set to host a Virtual Investor Day on June 25, 2024, to present its asset base and five-year strategic outlook, complete with a management Q&A session. Interested parties can register for the online event on NuVista’s website, where the presentation will also be archived for later access. The company specializes in the development of condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in the Montney formation of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

