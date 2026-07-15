Nuvini Group Names Rodrigo Natale CFO

(RTTNews) - Nuvini Group Ltd. (NVNI), a serial acquirer of profitable B2B software companies in the Americas, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rodrigo Natale as chief financial officer, effective July 20.

Natale will replace Roberto Otero, who had resigned cited personal matters and an interest in pursuing new professional endeavors.

Chief Executive Officer Pierre Schurmann and Chief Operating Officer Gustavo Usero have been overseeing the financial functions of the company since February.

Natale, a shareholder in Nuvini since 2020 has nearly three decades of corporate finance and leadership experience at multinational and Brazilian companies. Since 2020 he has served as CFO at Experience Club and Experience House, and as executive finance director and board member of Grupo Fortymil | Plastimil since 2017.

In pre market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Nuvini were up 1.11 percent, changing hands at $1.3852, after closing Tuesday's regular session 10.48 percent higher.

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