Nuvei receives regulatory approvals for going private transaction

Nuvei (NVEI) announced that it has received all regulatory approvals required in connection with the closing of the previously-announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act involving the Company and Neon Maple Purchaser, an entity formed by Advent International, with the support and participation of Philip Fayer, certain investment funds managed by Novacap Management and CDPQ. The Company expects that, subject to the satisfaction at closing of the remaining closing conditions, the Arrangement will be completed on or about November 15. The Arrangement was approved by Nuvei shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 18, and the Company obtained a final order from the Superior Court of Quebec approving the Arrangement on June 20.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVEI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.