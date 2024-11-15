News & Insights

Nuvei announces completion of going private transaction

November 15, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Nuvei (NVEI) Corporation announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Neon Maple Purchaser an entity formed by Advent International, acquired, directly or indirectly, all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares of the company for a price of $34.00 per Share. As part of the Arrangement, Philip Fayer, certain investment funds managed by Novacap Management Inc. and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec sold their Shares in exchange for a combination of cash and shares in the capital of the Purchaser or an affiliate thereof, in accordance with the terms of the Plan of Arrangement and the applicable rollover agreement entered into with each Rollover Shareholder in connection with the Arrangement. As a result of the Arrangement, the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser, of which Advent, Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ hold or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, approximately 46%, 24%, 18% and 12%, respectively. As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, it is expected that the Subordinate Voting Shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about November 18, 2024 and from the Nasdaq Global Select Market on or about November 25, 2024. The company has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws in all Canadian jurisdictions. The company will also deregister the Subordinate Voting Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

