Nutritional Growth Solutions Secures A$0.540 Million for U.S. Expansion

October 22, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (AU:NGS) has released an update.

Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. has secured A$0.540 million through a share placement, issuing 18 million shares to sophisticated investors at A$0.03 each. The funds will be used to drive sales and marketing in the U.S., expand production, and enhance operational efficiency, aiming to capture a larger share of the pediatric nutrition market. Investors are optimistic as the company focuses on untapped opportunities in children’s nutrition and anticipates growth with the Healthy Chef® brand addition in 2025.

