Nutrien’s Q3 2024 Earnings Highlight Potash Success

November 06, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Nutrien has reported a net earnings of $25 million for the third quarter of 2024, bolstered by record Potash sales volumes and lower operating costs, alongside strong retail product margins in North America. The company has focused on strategic priorities to enhance business advantages, aiming for structural improvements in earnings and cash flow. Nutrien’s operational efficiency initiatives are expected to yield $200 million in annual savings by 2025, ahead of schedule.

