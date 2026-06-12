NuScale's Behind-the-Meter Push Targets the Grid Bottleneck

NuScale Power Corporation’s SMR behind-the-meter power initiative addresses a growing problem for energy-intensive industries: the grid is becoming too slow, stretched and unpredictable to support their expansion plans. Behind-the-meter generation means producing electricity at or near the customer’s own facility, rather than relying fully on public transmission networks. For data centers, manufacturers and hydrogen producers, this model is gaining importance because it offers direct access to power where it is needed most. It also gives large users more say over how, when and from where their electricity is supplied.

The value of behind-the-meter power goes beyond cleaner energy. It allows large users to control their electricity supply more directly while improving reliability and reducing exposure to grid-related disruptions. Traditional grid connections can take years because of transmission upgrades and interconnection delays. At the same time, extreme weather, rising AI-related demand and peak-load volatility are weakening confidence in grid reliability. By placing generation closer to the load, companies can reduce exposure to these risks and keep critical operations running with fewer external dependencies. This is especially valuable for facilities where even brief interruptions can cause major financial or operational damage.

This is where small modular reactors (SMRs) could play an important role. NuScale is positioning its SMR technology as a reliable source of around-the-clock, carbon-free electricity for behind-the-meter customers that cannot afford power interruptions.Through its relationship with ENTRA1 Energy, NuScale is targeting data centers, industrial facilities and other mission-critical operations that need dedicated and scalable power solutions. As concerns about grid reliability continue to grow, behind-the-meter generation is becoming less about energy choice and more about ensuring dependable access to power. For NuScale, the opportunity is not just supplying electricity but helping customers secure the power they need to support future growth.

NuScale is not the only company looking to benefit from the rising demand for dedicated onsite power. Other clean-energy technology providers are also targeting customers in need of reliable electricity closer to their operations.

Behind-the-Meter Opportunity Extends Beyond SMRs

Bloom Energy BE is expanding its behind-the-meter role by supplying fuel cell systems that generate power directly at customer sites. Bloom Energy helps data centers and industrial users reduce dependence on crowded grids by giving them reliable onsite electricity. Bloom Energy’s systems can run continuously and scale with demand, making them useful for AI data centers that need fast, dependable power without waiting years for new grid connections or upgrades.

FuelCell Energy FCEL is positioning its behind-the-meter strategy around fuel cell power platforms that can be installed near large electricity users. FuelCell Energy is targeting data centers with packaged power blocks designed to provide steady, onsite electricity where grid capacity is limited. FuelCell Energy’s approach gives customers more control over power supply, while supporting lower-carbon operations. For facilities facing interconnection delays, FuelCell Energy offers a way to add dedicated power close to the load.

The Zacks Rundown on NuScale Power

Shares of SMR have lost 45% over the past six months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NuScale Power currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 2.56 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 18 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMR’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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