Nurix Therapeutics announces PRIME designation for NX-5948 from EMA

November 20, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) announced that the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, has granted PRIME designation for NX-5948, a highly selective degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor. To be eligible for PRIME, medicines must target an unmet medical need and show potential benefit for patients based on early clinical data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
