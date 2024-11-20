Nurix Therapeutics announces PRIME designation for NX-5948 from EMA

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) announced that the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, has granted PRIME designation for NX-5948, a highly selective degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor. To be eligible for PRIME, medicines must target an unmet medical need and show potential benefit for patients based on early clinical data.
