NurExone’s Innovative Therapies Gain Recognition

October 23, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

NurExone Biologic Inc. is set to present its pioneering exosome-based therapies at upcoming conferences in the USA, highlighting its advancements in treating spinal cord injuries and optic nerve damage. The company’s participation in these prestigious events underscores the growing interest in exosome technology within the pharmaceutical industry as a promising avenue for regenerative medicine.

