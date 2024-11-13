NurExone Gains Key EMA Status for ExoPTEN

EnerSpar Corp. (TSE:NRX) has released an update.

NurExone Biologic has achieved a major milestone by securing Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Medicines Agency for its ExoPTEN therapy, aimed at treating spinal cord injuries. This designation not only paves the way for accelerated entry into the European market but also provides valuable incentives, including market exclusivity and financial support, which can help streamline the development process. ExoPTEN’s innovative approach could address a significant unmet need in the European healthcare landscape for effective spinal cord injury treatments.

