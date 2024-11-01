NurExone Biologic Secures Funding and Expands Market Presence

EnerSpar Corp. (TSE:NRX) has released an update.

NurExone Biologic Inc. successfully closed its non-brokered private placement, raising over $1.7 million to boost its asset development and corporate functions. The company has also engaged Independent Trading Group and Oak Hill Financial Inc. for market-making and investor relations services, aiming to enhance liquidity and market presence.

