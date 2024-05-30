Numinus Explores Group Therapy in MDMA Study

News & Insights

Numinus Wellness (TSE:NUMI) has released an update.

Numinus Wellness Inc. has been greenlit by Health Canada to conduct a groundbreaking study on MDMA-assisted psychotherapy within a group setting, focusing on the therapy’s delivery and the optimal number of therapists required. The clinical trial also offers a unique training opportunity for practitioners to gain firsthand experience and insights into the therapeutic use of MDMA. This research contributes to the evolving understanding and potential integration of psychedelic-assisted treatments in mainstream mental health care.

