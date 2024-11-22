NuGen Launches InsuJet™ Needle-Free System in Canada

NuGen Medical Devices Inc (TSE:NGMD) has released an update.

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has launched its needle-free InsuJet™ injection system across Canada, marking a significant step toward making diabetes management easier and more accessible. With an initial order of 3,250 starter kits, the company is distributing through major pharmacies, enhancing its market presence and revenue potential.

