NuGen Appoints New Directors and Control Persons

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has announced the approval of Sol-Millennium Medical HK Limited and Nature Health Development as new control persons following their acquisition of significant convertible debentures. Additionally, Arvind Rai and Louise Cresswell have been appointed to the board, bringing extensive experience in financial strategies and the healthcare sector to the company.

