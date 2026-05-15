NUG Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Leverage Shares 2X Long NU Daily, the RSI reading has hit 26.1 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 75.7. A bullish investor could look at NUG's 26.1 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), NUG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.25 per share, with $20.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.68. Leverage Shares 2X Long NU Daily shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day.
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