Nuformix Directors Boost Stake in Fundraising Effort

November 05, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Nuformix Plc (GB:NFX) has released an update.

Nuformix plc has announced that its directors have participated in a recent fundraising effort, purchasing substantial shares as part of a £300,000 placement. Notably, Non-Executive Chairman Julian Gilbert and Non-Executive Director Maddy Kennedy each acquired 22 million shares, while Executive Director Dan Gooding purchased 12 million shares. This move underscores the company’s focus on drug repurposing in fibrosis and oncology, potentially signaling confidence in its strategic direction.

