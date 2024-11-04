Nuformix Approves New Shares, Eyes Growth in Market

Nuformix Plc (GB:NFX) has released an update.

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical company focused on drug repurposing for fibrosis and oncology, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent General Meeting, paving the way for the issuance of 600 million new shares. With these shares set to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange, the company’s total voting rights will rise to over 1.4 billion, potentially enhancing shareholder value. This development aligns with Nuformix’s strategy to leverage its novel drug forms for new commercial opportunities.

