Nueva Expresión Textil Announces Share Capital Increase

Nueva Expresion Textil, S.A. (ES:NXT) has released an update.
Nueva Expresión Textil, S.A. has announced a capital increase involving the issuance of up to 19,999,999 new shares at a price of 0.40 euros each. Shareholders have a preemptive right to subscribe to the new shares, with a subscription period running from November 15 to November 28, 2024. Private investors have committed to ensuring full subscription of the shares, making this an intriguing opportunity for market participants.
