Nueva Expresión Textil Announces Share Capital Increase

Nueva Expresion Textil, S.A. (ES:NXT) has released an update.

Nueva Expresión Textil, S.A. has announced a capital increase involving the issuance of up to 19,999,999 new shares at a price of 0.40 euros each. Shareholders have a preemptive right to subscribe to the new shares, with a subscription period running from November 15 to November 28, 2024. Private investors have committed to ensuring full subscription of the shares, making this an intriguing opportunity for market participants.

For further insights into ES:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.