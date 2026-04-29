Markets
NUDM

NUDM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

April 29, 2026 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the NUDM ETF (Symbol: NUDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.37, changing hands as low as $37.17 per share. NUDM shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: NUDM 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NUDM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.71 per share, with $39.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Best Closed End Funds
 UVSP Dividend History
 Utility Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Closed End Funds-> UVSP Dividend History-> Utility Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.