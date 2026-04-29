NUDM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the NUDM ETF (Symbol: NUDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.37, changing hands as low as $37.17 per share. NUDM shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUDM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.71 per share, with $39.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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