Nucor’s Q3 Earnings Drop but Strategic Growth Persists

October 21, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Nucor ( (NUE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nucor Corporation reported a decrease in net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with $249.9 million or $1.05 per share, compared to previous quarters. Despite this, adjusted earnings stood at $353.0 million, supported by strong cash flow and strategic growth projects. Nucor’s resilience in a fluctuating market is attributed to its diverse product range and robust financial position, enabling continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. The company remains a leader in the North American steel sector with solid credit ratings.

