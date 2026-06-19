Nucor Projects Earnings to Increase in Q2 on Higher Prices

Nucor Corporation NUE has announced earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2026. The company has projected earnings per share (EPS) to be between $4.70 and $4.80.

Excluding a non-cash benefit related to its investment in fusion energy company Helion, adjusted EPS is expected to range from $4.50 to $4.60. The company reported earnings of $3.23 per share in the first quarter of 2026 and $2.60 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

The guidance highlights expected sequential growth across all three of its operating segments. The largest increase is expected to be witnessed in the steel mills segment due to higher average selling prices and stable volumes.

Approximately $130 million in cash refunds tied to prior raw materials procurement costs will also benefit the costs in the segment. The steel products segment is expected to benefit from higher volumes and slightly improved pricing, while the raw materials segment should see gains from stronger realized prices.

The company also continued returning capital to shareholders. As of June 17, 2026, Nucor repurchased approximately 1.12 million shares at an average price of $223.47 and returned roughly $630 million through share buybacks and dividends.

Nucor plans to release its second-quarter results after the market closes on July 27.

NUE shares have gained 96.2% over the past year against the industry’s 93.4% growth.



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NUE’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NUE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 183% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 14.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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