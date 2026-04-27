Nucor Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $743 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $9.49 billion from $7.83 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $743 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.23 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $9.49 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.

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