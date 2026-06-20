The Nuclear Regulatory Commission Formally Accepted Nano Nuclear's Construction Permit Application. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Nano Nuclear's Construction Permit Application for its KRONOS micro modular reactor has been accepted by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Its KRONOS reactor is a factory-fabricated, transportable unit ideal for those seeking off-grid nuclear energy.

The company hopes to start building its microreactor prototype in the second half of 2027.

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Nuclear power is enjoying a resurgence, and one company to watch is Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE). The company's Construction Permit Application was recently accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a big step forward for Nano Nuclear, which is looking to build its first microreactor prototype at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Excitement is building around advanced microreactors, but investors should take a measured approach when investing in the start-up nuclear energy stock. Here's why.

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Nano Nuclear is one step closer to building an advanced microreactor prototype

Earlier this month, Nano Nuclear achieved a milestone when the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) formally accepted its Construction Permit Application (CPA) for its proprietary KRONOS micro modular reactor (MMR). By accepting the CPA, the NRC indicates that the filing contains sufficient data to proceed with more detailed evaluations.

Nano Nuclear's KRONOS MMR is a factory-fabricated, transportable high-temperature gas-cooled microreactor. This microreactor is promising for data centers or industrial operators looking to leverage nuclear energy independently of the power grid. With the NRC's acceptance of its CPA, KRONOS becomes the first commercial advanced microreactor to reach this stage.

Next up for Nano Nuclear is navigating a dense regulatory landscape. The company expects the NRC's technical review to continue through 2027 and hopes to receive a construction permit by the second half of the year. From here, the company can begin on-site nuclear construction at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The company is laying the groundwork for its future with its recent acquisition

In addition to its CPA, Nano Nuclear is building a vertically integrated business that spans not just microreactors but also the fabrication and transport of the fuel. In May, Nano Nuclear's subsidiary acquired Secured Transportation Service for $13 million, including $6 million in cash and $7 million in restricted shares.

This gives Nano Nuclear a company with 20 years of nuclear transportation experience, and also helps it start generating revenue today. Company management has also told investors they are considering additional mergers, acquisitions, and strategic supply partnerships explicitly to secure raw fuel pipelines and reactor components.

Nano Nuclear is still in its very early stages

Despite Nano Nuclear's progress, investors buying the stock today need to be patient and maintain a long-term outlook. That's because the company still faces long timelines for regulatory reviews, construction, and deployment of its technology at commercial scale, all of which will require significant capital.

The company plans to make additional acquisitions and has filed a Form S-3 shelf registration statement with the SEC, which permits it to issue up to $900 million in various classes of securities over three years. Within this is a $400 million at-the-market equity offering program, which allows it to issue shares directly into the open market, thereby diluting current investors.

Given the company's long path to operation (the first KRONOS reactor isn't expected to be operational until the 2030s), those buying today will be investing in a high-risk, very early-stage company in the developing nuclear microreactor industry.

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Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.