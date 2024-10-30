Nuchev Limited Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

News & Insights

Nuchev Pty Ltd (AU:NUC) has released an update.

Nuchev Limited, a leading Australian functional foods company, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 28. Shareholders are invited to participate via Zoom and are encouraged to submit proxy forms in advance. The company’s products, known under the Oli6® brand, are available in Australian and international markets, emphasizing high-quality ingredients and production standards.

