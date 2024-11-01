News & Insights

Stocks

Nubian Resources Grants Stock Options to Key Personnel

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nubian Resources (TSE:NBR) has released an update.

Nubian Resources has announced the issuance of 2,550,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at $0.10 per share, valid for three years. This move is part of Nubian’s overall strategic efforts to leverage its expertise in precious metals exploration, particularly in its key projects in Peru and gold initiatives in Australia and Nevada.

For further insights into TSE:NBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.