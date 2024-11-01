Nubian Resources Grants Stock Options to Key Personnel

Nubian Resources (TSE:NBR) has released an update.

Nubian Resources has announced the issuance of 2,550,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants at $0.10 per share, valid for three years. This move is part of Nubian’s overall strategic efforts to leverage its expertise in precious metals exploration, particularly in its key projects in Peru and gold initiatives in Australia and Nevada.

