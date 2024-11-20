News & Insights

Nu Holdings considering domicile move to U.K., Bloomberg reports

November 20, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Brazilian financial-technology company Nu Holdings (NU) is considering plans to shift its legal base to the U.K., in a move that would mark a major win in Britain’s push to encourage more tech companies to move to the country, Bloomberg’s Alex Wickham, Daniel Cancel, and Anna Irrera report. The digital challenger bank has been working with the British government on the plans, which were discussed as part of a broader set of agreements between Brazil and the U.K. on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro, according to people familiar with the talks.

