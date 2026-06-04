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Nu Holdings Authorized Up To $1 Bln Buyback

June 04, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), a digital banking platform, Thursday announced that it has been authorised to buy back up to $1 billion of its ordinary shares, over a 12-month period beginning June 4.

Nu's operations are now generating significant capital, and the Board determined that repurchasing the Company's shares represents an attractive use of that capital, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, NU shares were trading at $11.83, up 1.64% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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