NTT UD REIT Secures 5 Billion Yen Credit Line

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8956) has released an update.
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation has secured a 5,000 million yen commitment line agreement with NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. to enhance its funding flexibility for acquiring new properties and loan repayments. The agreement is unsecured and non-guaranteed, effective from November 26, 2024, to September 30, 2025.
