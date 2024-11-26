NTT UD REIT Secures 5 Billion Yen Credit Line

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8956) has released an update.

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation has secured a 5,000 million yen commitment line agreement with NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. to enhance its funding flexibility for acquiring new properties and loan repayments. The agreement is unsecured and non-guaranteed, effective from November 26, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

