NTT UD REIT Announces New Debt Financing Plan

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8956) has released an update.
NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation has announced a new debt financing plan involving two term loans totaling 3,000 million yen to refinance existing debt maturing in November 2024. The loans, provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, include both a long-term floating rate loan and a fixed-rate loan, with maturities extending to 2028 and 2031, respectively.
