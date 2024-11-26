News & Insights

NTT UD REIT Announces New Debt Financing Plan

November 26, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation (JP:8956) has released an update.

NTT UD REIT Investment Corporation has announced a new debt financing plan involving two term loans totaling 3,000 million yen to refinance existing debt maturing in November 2024. The loans, provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, include both a long-term floating rate loan and a fixed-rate loan, with maturities extending to 2028 and 2031, respectively.

For further insights into JP:8956 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

